Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE:DKL traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.29. The stock had a trading volume of 162,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,436. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.80. Delek Logistics Partners has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $54.58.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $189.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.11 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 158,557 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $689,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

