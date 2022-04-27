Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Update

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 1,906.7% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLTNF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.22. 3,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,754. Delta 9 Cannabis has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. As of August 24, 2021, it owned and operated 13 retail stores under the Delta 9 brand name.

