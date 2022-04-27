Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Down 91.9% in April

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deswell Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,955 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Deswell Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Deswell Industries alerts:

Shares of DSWL traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,902. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75. Deswell Industries has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $5.60.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deswell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deswell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.