Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $108.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WELL. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE:WELL opened at $95.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.13, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.66. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 53.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 373,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Welltower by 31.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 14.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 16.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 190,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,674,000 after purchasing an additional 27,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.