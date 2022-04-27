Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $108.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WELL. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.
NYSE:WELL opened at $95.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.13, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.66. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 53.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 373,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Welltower by 31.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 14.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 16.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 190,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,674,000 after purchasing an additional 27,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
