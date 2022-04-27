Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $107.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.53.

Shares of GE stock opened at $80.59 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $88.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.99.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in General Electric by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

