Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $107.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.77% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.53.
Shares of GE stock opened at $80.59 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $88.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.99.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in General Electric by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.
About General Electric (Get Rating)
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Electric (GE)
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.