Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target to $20.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MPW. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE:MPW opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.41.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,489,000 after buying an additional 1,115,386 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 15,769 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 73,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 20,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.