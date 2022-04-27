Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $175.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PEP. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $173.30 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $141.73 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $239.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 24.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,758,000 after buying an additional 1,834,683 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,136,000 after buying an additional 1,708,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after buying an additional 1,634,702 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

