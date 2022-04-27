Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $67.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.97.

VTR stock opened at $57.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.26. Ventas has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $64.02.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ventas by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,275,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,878 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,368 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ventas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,477,000 after purchasing an additional 218,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,459,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,504,000 after purchasing an additional 237,944 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

