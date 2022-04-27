Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $114.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $124.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TRU. Truist Financial cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.15.

TransUnion stock opened at $89.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.22. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.47 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 314,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,323,000 after purchasing an additional 78,695 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,862,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

