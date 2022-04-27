Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €64.00 Price Target

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) received a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($72.04) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($63.44) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($61.29) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.50 ($81.18) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €65.22 ($70.12).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of €82.03 ($88.20) and a fifty-two week high of €110.10 ($118.39).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

