Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “GBX 7,200” Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 7,200 ($91.77) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,500 ($70.10) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,460 ($95.08) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($67.55) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($108.34) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($91.77) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,996.36 ($89.17).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($73.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($102.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.