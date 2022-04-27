Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “GBX 7,200” Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) has been given a GBX 7,200 ($91.77) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,500 ($70.10) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,460 ($95.08) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($67.55) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($108.34) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($91.77) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,996.36 ($89.17).

The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($73.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($102.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

