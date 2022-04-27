Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($72.04) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays set a €77.00 ($82.80) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($69.89) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($63.44) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($55.91) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €63.45 ($68.23).

FRA:DPW opened at €40.30 ($43.33) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($32.82) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($44.43). The company’s 50 day moving average is €43.69 and its 200-day moving average is €50.52.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

