Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €25.20 by UBS Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been given a €25.20 ($27.10) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DTE. Barclays set a €23.00 ($24.73) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($28.49) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($22.90) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.03) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.86 ($25.66).

FRA:DTE opened at €17.19 ($18.48) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($13.68) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($19.49). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.55.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

