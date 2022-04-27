Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

DVN stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.40. 9,183,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,067,366. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $65.45. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average is $49.81.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $529,614.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $9,827,922 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

