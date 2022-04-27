DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 628.6% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in DHB Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in DHB Capital by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in DHB Capital by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,108,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 257,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in DHB Capital by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 948,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 411,304 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHBC stock remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. DHB Capital has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

DHB Capital Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

