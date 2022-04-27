DHI Group (DHX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. DHI Group has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DHI Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $6.62.

DHI Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHX. TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DHI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DHI Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 754,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in DHI Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DHI Group by 19,667.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

