DHT (NYSE:DHT) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

DHT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $937.68 million, a PE ratio of -68.63 and a beta of -0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,617,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,819 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,751,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 997,874 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DHT by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 917,361 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of DHT by 831.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 841,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 750,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in DHT by 667.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 683,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

