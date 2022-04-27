Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,900 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 3,900 ($49.71) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a GBX 4,700 ($59.90) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($57.35) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($55.44) target price on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,930 ($50.09) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,140 ($52.77).

LON DGE opened at GBX 3,983.50 ($50.77) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.92 billion and a PE ratio of 30.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,751.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,780.54. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 3,167.50 ($40.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,110 ($52.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,490 ($44.48) per share, with a total value of £8,271.30 ($10,542.06). Insiders acquired 25,662 shares of company stock worth $94,104,516 over the last three months.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

