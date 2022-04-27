Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,900 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 3,900 ($49.71) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($35.69) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($49.71) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($55.44) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a GBX 4,700 ($59.90) price target on Diageo in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($50.98) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,140 ($52.77).

LON DGE opened at GBX 3,983.50 ($50.77) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 3,167.50 ($40.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,110 ($52.38). The company has a market cap of £91.92 billion and a PE ratio of 30.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,751.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,780.54.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,665 ($46.71) per share, with a total value of £916,250 ($1,167,792.51). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 25,662 shares of company stock valued at $94,104,516.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

