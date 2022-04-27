Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
DEO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.35) to GBX 4,700 ($59.90) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($61.18) to GBX 4,700 ($59.90) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($54.17) to GBX 4,500 ($57.35) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,921.17.
Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $200.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo has a 1 year low of $175.46 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.73.
Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
