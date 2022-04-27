Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DEO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.35) to GBX 4,700 ($59.90) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($61.18) to GBX 4,700 ($59.90) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($54.17) to GBX 4,500 ($57.35) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,921.17.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $200.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo has a 1 year low of $175.46 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Diageo by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 432.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

