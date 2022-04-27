Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

DSX opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 26.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 21.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it operated a fleet of 34 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 11 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.