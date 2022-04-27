Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.
DSX opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.99.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 21.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Diana Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)
Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it operated a fleet of 34 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 11 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.
