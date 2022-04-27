Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of DBD opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $15.64.

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

