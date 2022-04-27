Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Short Interest Update

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the March 31st total of 822,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
DFFN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ DFFN traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,003. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.87. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.46.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.
