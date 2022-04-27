Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of DFFN stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.46. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $42.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 54,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

