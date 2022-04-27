Digi International (DGII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Digi International has set its Q2 guidance at $0.33-0.37 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Digi International had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Digi International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Digi International alerts:

DGII opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $676.78 million, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. Digi International has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $25.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Digi International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Digi International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Digi International by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

DGII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

About Digi International (Get Rating)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.