DigitalOcean (DOCN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DigitalOcean to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.69. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $133.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.68. The company has a current ratio of 30.39, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

In related news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,827,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,625.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its position in DigitalOcean by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in DigitalOcean by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in DigitalOcean by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in DigitalOcean by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in DigitalOcean by 184.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOCN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

