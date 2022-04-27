Dine Brands Global (DIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dine Brands Global to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DIN opened at $72.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.00. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $61.38 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 14.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

