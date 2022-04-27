Diodes (DIOD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Diodes to post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Diodes has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $480.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.20 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect Diodes to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DIOD opened at $72.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.11 and a 200-day moving average of $93.99. Diodes has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $113.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.52.

In other Diodes news, SVP Julie Holland sold 31,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $2,667,097.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Francis Tang bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 45,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,565 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIOD. StockNews.com began coverage on Diodes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

