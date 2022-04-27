DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is an interior construction company. It uses ICE(R) software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DRTT. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$1.65 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.06.

NASDAQ DRTT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 40,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,356. The company has a market capitalization of $98.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $4.95.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 60.94% and a negative net margin of 36.36%. The business had revenue of $42.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions (Get Rating)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.