DLH (DLHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. DLH had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

DLHC stock opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. DLH has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $198.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41.

In other news, Director Frederick Gerald Wasserman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $268,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DLH by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of DLH in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DLH by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 18,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DLH by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLH in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on DLHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DLH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

