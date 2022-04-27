Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:DCUE) Short Interest Up 1,273.2% in April

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:DCUE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, a growth of 1,273.2% from the March 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 876.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 264,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 237,213 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $7,285,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,336,000 after acquiring an additional 51,672 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $4,358,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,364,000.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE:DCUE traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,729. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $94.40 and a 12 month high of $105.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.22.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

