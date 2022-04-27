Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE DFIN traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.71. The company had a trading volume of 190,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,600. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $934.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average is $38.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.35). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.83% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $232.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $625,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.