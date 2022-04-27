Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $104.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barrington Research raised Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:DORM traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $92.25. 112,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,958. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.17. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $88.43 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $477,049,000 after acquiring an additional 98,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dorman Products by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,284,000 after acquiring an additional 32,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Dorman Products by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 824,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,066,000 after acquiring an additional 19,433 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Dorman Products by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 725,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,919,000 after acquiring an additional 75,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Dorman Products by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 612,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,173,000 after acquiring an additional 50,723 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

