DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Down 84.2% in April

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the March 31st total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 445,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DSL stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.72. 2,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,256. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $18.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 48,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 44,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

