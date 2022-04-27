Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Dynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells snow and ice control equipment for light trucks, which is comprised of snowplows and sand and salt spreaders, and related parts and accessories. The Company sells its products under the WESTERN(R), FISHER(R) and BLIZZARD(R) brands through a distributor network, primarily consisting of truck equipment distributors located throughout the Midwest, East and Northeast regions of the United States as well as all provinces of Canada. It sells its products primarily to professional snowplowers who are contracted to remove snow and ice from commercial, municipal and residential areas. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

PLOW has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $741.37 million, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.82.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $152.95 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Linda R. Evans sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $40,291.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith Hagelin sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $91,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,810 shares of company stock valued at $639,557. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 18.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

