Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.25 price target on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.
Shares of DOUG stock traded down 0.26 on Tuesday, reaching 6.19. 447,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,823. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 7.09. Douglas Elliman has a twelve month low of 6.17 and a twelve month high of 12.66.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOUG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.
Douglas Elliman Company Profile (Get Rating)
Douglas Elliman Inc provides residential real estate brokerage services in the United States. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,600 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan area, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Douglas Elliman (DOUG)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Elliman (DOUG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.