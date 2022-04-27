Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.25 price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

Shares of DOUG stock traded down 0.26 on Tuesday, reaching 6.19. 447,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,823. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 7.09. Douglas Elliman has a twelve month low of 6.17 and a twelve month high of 12.66.

In other Douglas Elliman news, COO Richard Lampen acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 6.76 per share, with a total value of 135,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 6.58 per share, with a total value of 32,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 100,242 shares of company stock valued at $680,800.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOUG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc provides residential real estate brokerage services in the United States. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,600 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan area, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Elliman (DOUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.