Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Short Interest Down 82.3% in April

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, a decline of 82.3% from the March 31st total of 715,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DPRO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,464. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64. Draganfly has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPRO. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Draganfly during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Draganfly in the third quarter worth approximately $503,000. ACT Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Draganfly by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Draganfly in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Draganfly in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

