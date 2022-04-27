Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is an automotive services company principally in North America. It provides consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. “
Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.
Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Driven Brands (Get Rating)
Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Driven Brands (DRVN)
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Driven Brands (DRVN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.