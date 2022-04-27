Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.89 billion.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 651.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DRVN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

