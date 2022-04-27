DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP) Short Interest Up 4,243.5% in April

DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a growth of 4,243.5% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:DTP traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.99. 274,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,828. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.51. DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $54.73.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.7813 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
Further Reading
