DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP) Short Interest Up 4,243.5% in April

DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a growth of 4,243.5% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:DTP traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.99. 274,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,828. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.51. DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $54.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.7813 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,541,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,197,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,808,000 after buying an additional 27,166 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,428,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,353,000 after buying an additional 104,364 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 849,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,632,000 after buying an additional 74,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Asset Management L P CA purchased a new stake in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,208,000.

