Dundee Precious Metals (DPM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Dundee Precious Metals to post earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$209.79 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE DPM opened at C$7.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 5.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.85. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$6.99 and a 52-week high of C$9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.49%.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Jonathan Carter Goodman sold 43,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.98, for a total transaction of C$347,233.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 457,166 shares in the company, valued at C$3,648,184.68. Also, Senior Officer Iliya Garkov sold 12,500 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.43, for a total value of C$92,875.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,913 shares of company stock worth $616,849.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 target price on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lowered Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

