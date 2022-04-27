DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DWS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.10 ($56.02) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($49.46) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €43.00 ($46.24) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.90 ($47.20).

Shares of ETR:DWS opened at €31.54 ($33.91) on Wednesday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €27.66 ($29.74) and a twelve month high of €41.88 ($45.03). The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of €32.87 and a 200-day moving average of €35.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

