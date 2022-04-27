Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DLNG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

DLNG stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $111.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.71.

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $35.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the period. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

