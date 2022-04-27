Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

NYSE DLNG opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market cap of $111.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12.

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.75 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 17.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners (Get Rating)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.