Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.88.

DT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.21. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.63, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $26,050.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $116,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

