Dynatronics (DYNT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Dynatronics (NASDAQ: DYNT):

4/27/2022 – Dynatronics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Dynatronics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Dynatronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

4/11/2022 – Dynatronics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Dynatronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

4/3/2022 – Dynatronics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Dynatronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

3/26/2022 – Dynatronics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Dynatronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

3/18/2022 – Dynatronics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Dynatronics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Dynatronics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of DYNT stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Dynatronics Co. has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DYNT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dynatronics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at $120,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

