Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dynatronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.13.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Shares of DYNT stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73.

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Dynatronics had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the third quarter worth $56,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatronics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 81,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.