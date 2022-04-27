Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dynatronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.13.
Shares of DYNT stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the third quarter worth $56,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatronics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 81,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.
Dynatronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynatronics (DYNT)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.