Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Dynatronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatronics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.13.

NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of -0.06. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79.

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter. Dynatronics had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatronics by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

