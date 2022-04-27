Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Announces Earnings Results

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.79%.
Shares of EBMT traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.81. 5,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,081. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $25.56. The stock has a market cap of $139.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.
In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBMT. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
About Eagle Bancorp Montana (Get Rating)
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.
Further Reading
