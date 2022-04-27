Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

EBMT opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $139.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 12.0% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 107,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 9.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.2% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 54,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

